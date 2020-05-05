STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bar war

Indian bartenders from across the world shake off their lockdown blues to participate in a beverage quiz contest organised by a Bengaluru-based hospitality entrepreneur

By Monika Monalisa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While work from home has become the new normal in the last two months, there are many professions that don’t have such an option. The food and beverage industry, for one, has been missing action ever since the lockdown was imposed. With the aim to break the monotony of idleness and make the most out of this time, Indian bartenders from across the world tried to outdo each other right from the comfort of their homes, taking part in India’s Most Knowledgeable Bar Star Hunt 2020. The finale, held on Sunday, was won by 23-year-old Trisha Koparade, a senior bartender from The Bombay Canteen, who claimed the first place out of 2,500 participants. 

The brainchild of Bengaluru-based Pravesh Pandey, the founder of Big Brewky micro-brewery and also of Releski, an e-commerce website, the eight-day event featured a daily quiz. “It’s an idle time, and with businesses shutting down, there is lot of fear and insecurity regarding jobs. This was our way of taking people’s mind off anything negative, and focusing on the good things that we can do,” says Pandey. 

For Koparade, who has been in the business for three years, the quizzes were like getting back to school. “It was really tough since it was all about going back to the books, knowing about the flavours which I would have otherwise forgotten. It was like preparing to do a better job once the business is up and running,” says Koparade, who walked away with the winning amount of ` 50,000. 

The winner was chosen by tallying the scores of all the days. Apart from the grand prize, 15 participants also won `10,000 every day till the contest got over. The 15-member jury included bigwigs from the beverage industry, including Shatshi Basu, the director at STIR Academy of Bartending, Mumbai, and Yangdup Lama, the founder of artisanal cocktail bar, Sidecar, in New Delhi. 

Lama, who has been in beverage business for 39 years, says it was a learning experience for him too. “On the spot, it might be easy to find that mix but going back to books, brushing up the theories was also a learning for me. So the first person who benefitted from the quiz was me,” says Lama, who started his career as a bartender at Hyatt Regency Delhi. He also emphasises that bartenders these days are really well-informed. “The participants are so well read in this subject that we had to up the game a little bit. The competition was neck-to-neck and to bring that ex-factor, the organisers asked me to put five extra question with a twist,” he reveals. 

Shatbhi Basu, who is often called the first female bartender in India, says, “Just to look at the brighter side of things, this kind of quiz would not have been possible if people were not stuck at home due to the lockdown. It’s about making the best out of what we have.” 

