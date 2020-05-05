Cops on Covid duty to get Rs 50 lakh insurance cover

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police personnel in Karnataka will now get an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh each if they die while working on the frontline for Covid-19, said Praveen Sood, Director General and Inspector General of Police. He said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on April 30 had announced ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh to anganwadi workers, helpers, pourakarmikas and police personnel in case they die due to Covid-19.

“All policemen in the state are insured for Rs 20 lakh per person. This sum insured along with the ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh announced by the government makes a total sum of Rs 50 lakh, which is on par with the Central government’s ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh medical insurance cover per person for healthcare workers, sanitation workers, paramedics, doctors and nurses, who are exposing themselves to coronavirus to help the sick and others,” said the DG&IGP.

“The sum insured for all policemen, prison staffer and home guards, who have been deployed for frontline duties for Covid-19 will now come to Rs 50 lakh,” the state police chief said. He added that he had written to the state government, requesting them to include the policemen for the ex-gratia cover. “I am grateful to the government for honouring our request,” said Sood.