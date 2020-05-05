STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘COVID-19 is going to change our lives’

Though nobody is lucky here, but the hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 05th May 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Aman Chainai,  Managing Director  Raahi neo kitchen & Bar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though nobody is lucky here, but the hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking at the economic aspect, I feel businesses should be allowed to operate in the green and orange zones. All the big and small businesses work hand in hand and it’s simply a cycle – for example, if we as restaurants don’t use the raw materials and sell it, the manufacturer will stop production as their stocks won’t move.  This will also result in a further loss of employment.  So looking at the current scenario, I feel there are a few industries in the green and oranges zones which should be allowed to start their business.

COVID-19 is going to change our lives completely  and we must adapt to this new normal. Wearing masks, carrying sanitizer and hygiene measures will become a compulsion.We need to take necessary precautions like increased sanitization, disinfect chambers at all business entrances, employees wearing masks and gloves. Until things get better, we are going to have tables put at a good social distance. All staff members have to wear gloves and masks catering to the patron.

From placing the order to paying the bills, the modes will have to be contactless.The experience is set to undergo a vast change after lockdown Until a vaccine is developed, the intial months are going to be really difficult for every business to run. According to stats there might be 30% restaurants which might not be able to survive. It’s going to be really difficult for every business to run.

The first and foremost thing that we are pursuing now is to make our patrons feel at ease to visit us post the lockdown. In the hospitality sector, it is our utmost duty to make sure that our guests feel safe while eating out.I feel if we can survive 2020 with our businesses then we’ve already made profits and we can hope  for things to get normal in 2021 . This year is going to be really critical. We need to be ready to see it pass slowly but steadily.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp