By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though nobody is lucky here, but the hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking at the economic aspect, I feel businesses should be allowed to operate in the green and orange zones. All the big and small businesses work hand in hand and it’s simply a cycle – for example, if we as restaurants don’t use the raw materials and sell it, the manufacturer will stop production as their stocks won’t move. This will also result in a further loss of employment. So looking at the current scenario, I feel there are a few industries in the green and oranges zones which should be allowed to start their business.

COVID-19 is going to change our lives completely and we must adapt to this new normal. Wearing masks, carrying sanitizer and hygiene measures will become a compulsion.We need to take necessary precautions like increased sanitization, disinfect chambers at all business entrances, employees wearing masks and gloves. Until things get better, we are going to have tables put at a good social distance. All staff members have to wear gloves and masks catering to the patron.

From placing the order to paying the bills, the modes will have to be contactless.The experience is set to undergo a vast change after lockdown Until a vaccine is developed, the intial months are going to be really difficult for every business to run. According to stats there might be 30% restaurants which might not be able to survive. It’s going to be really difficult for every business to run.

The first and foremost thing that we are pursuing now is to make our patrons feel at ease to visit us post the lockdown. In the hospitality sector, it is our utmost duty to make sure that our guests feel safe while eating out.I feel if we can survive 2020 with our businesses then we’ve already made profits and we can hope for things to get normal in 2021 . This year is going to be really critical. We need to be ready to see it pass slowly but steadily.