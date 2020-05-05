STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

For the community, by the community 

When the first phase of the lockdown was announced, it didn’t take long for Dr Lalrinawmi Ralte to spring into action.

Published: 05th May 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU :  When the first phase of the lockdown was announced, it didn’t take long for Dr Lalrinawmi Ralte to spring into action. Since March 27, the faculty member of United Theological College, who hails from Mizoram, has been helping the Northeastern communities by distributing food and essentials. “We have been working without a break. This will continue till the end of the lockdown,” says Ralte, who also goes by the name Rini Ralte. 

A Bengaluru resident of 25 years, she is also the president of Northeast Solidarity, an organisation founded in 2014 against the backdrop of the exodus in 2012. Today, Ralte and a team of volunteers have stepped in to help the communities from the North East. So far, they have reached over 3,000 individuals and families. The biggest problem they face, says Ralte, is the need for food due to non-payment of salaries. “There is also uncertainty looming for the future and the thought of getting their jobs back as most of them come from small scale, construction and restaurant industries,” she says, adding that many tourists and students are stranded in the city, creating panic due to the uncertainty of returning home. 

Currently, the volunteers have been clocking in 12-15 hours to help out. “We start with the identification of the location from the requests made to our helpline and we assign volunteers according to the five zones for distribution,” says Ralte, adding that they have visited more than 38 locations, including KR Puram, Bellandur and Yeshwantpur. Help also came pouring in from different groups like Gubbachi Learning Community who gave them over 20,000 kg of rice and other items.

Police Nodal Officer Joshi Srinath Mahadev, DCP, South East Division, also helped with 5,000 kg rice. Challenges, however, have also been plenty. The foremost includes cash for petrol, with volunteers currently footing the bill themselves. “We are physically tired, working in day and night, dark and light days, dirty areas, bad roads, dark areas, wheel punctures, vehicle light broken,” says Ralte, who shows no sign of stopping. “As long as the need requirement continues, we will continue. The worry now is that post lockdown, the need for food may be even more as many have lost their jobs,” she adds. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp