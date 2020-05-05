STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private firm staff throw stones at Hoysalas

The workers complained to the police that they were not paid their salary since the lockdown began.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore International Airport Limited police have filed a case against employees and workers of a private firm located in L&T Colony after they created a ruckus and pelted stones at a police vehicle near the city airport on Saturday. The labourers were demanding that they be sent to their native places but the company ignored their request. When they picked up a quarrel with the company employees, police were alerted. When police reached the spot, angry employees and workers damaged three Hoysala vehicles by pelting stones.

A senior police officer said that around 1.30 pm, about 500 workers, including supervisors of the company, had gathered at the colony as some of them were about to leave for their native places according to the central government’s guidelines. “Some workers started protesting as they were not taken into consideration. Later, the supervisors told them they will be sent in the second batch. The unhappy workers started arguing with the senior employees of the company and the local police were alerted about the incident,” police said.

The workers complained to the police that they were not paid their salary since the lockdown began. “When the police questioned them about this, the supervisors threatened the police saying that it was a company issue and asked them not to interfere,” the officer said. The police asked the workers to file a case and angry over this, employees created a ruckus and pelted stones at three police vehicles,” a police officer said. Police officer Poojappa alerted senior officers who rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. A case has been registered.

