STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Reaching a dead end

Last month, out of all the news emerging from across the world in these COVID-19 times, there was one that got quite a bit of press coverage.

Published: 05th May 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh Natarajan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last month, out of all the news emerging from across the world in these COVID-19 times, there was one that got quite a bit of press coverage. This was about a couple that died of the virus, just about 15 minutes of each other, just a few months after their 50th (or was it 60th?) wedding anniversary. Tragic as it is that this old couple got the virus despite their best efforts at quarantine, it made the news for them dying in such a short time of each other, both knowing they were both on their way to the beyond.

What is it about dying old and together that has this reputation of being the perfect magical romantic moment?
We don’t quite know if the couple really was happy together for all these years or even if they liked each other, but somehow the idea of dying together within such a short span of each other gets us all mushy and teary-eyed. They were in their eighties, one hears, and hearing their story, we imagine they had children, grandchildren and even maybe a great-grandchild or two.

We imagine they lived in the same neighbourhood all their lives and had seen the city grow and evolve around them, had their favourite coffee shops and deli, even a bookshop that they hung out at from time to time, travelled all around – all this while being perfectly in love with each other. We imagine they held hands across a fire place, cuddled right through the night and every other romantic cliche, even though they are quite likely, like all of us mortal souls, to have had their full history of warts, farts and all. 
Death cleans up life, so to say. We forgive people so much in death, even overlooking abuse. In the seemingly perfect death at a ripe old age within minutes of each other, even if it is at the hands of COVID-19, all of it is washed away into the perfect, idyllic life. 

Do we dream then of the perfect romantic death even when we dream of the perfect romantic life? Can we really dream of one without the other? What’s a good death if it didn’t follow a good life, and what’s a good life if we didn’t have a good death to follow? There’s hardly anything as tragic as being left behind after falling in love and hardly getting to live only a little while together? 

The tragedy of movies like The Fault in Our Stars or PS I Love You underlines that feeling so much. Every romantic tear-jerker plucks at our heartstrings with the grief of being left behind, whether there is another love or not. We know we grieve with them and hope with them. We wish for ourselves the perfection of the love that death does not part, no matter what vows one might take. We wish to be eighty-something and dying with the love of our lives, smiling at a well-loved life together. Love is the pain, and love is the way out of the pain. (The writer is a counsellor with Innersight)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp