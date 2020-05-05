State prepares for SSLC exam, no dates yet 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar has directed district officials to begin preparations to conduct the SSLC examination. However, there has been no decision on exam dates. During an online conference with the deputy directors of public instruction (DDPI) of all 34 educational districts on Monday, the minister was told that students were demanding that the exam be held. Kumar told DDPIs that they must ensure adequate physical distancing in exam centres.

They must also put in place other hygiene and safety measures, such as providing masks to students, arrangements for washing and sanitising hands, and thermal screening. Students with fever must be made to sit in a separate room. Safety measures would also be determined by whether they are located in Red Zones, Yellow Zones, Green Zones or containment areas, he said.