Cakes and candles in quarantine

Virtual trips to Sri Lanka, groceries as birthday presents, unique cake recipes... Here’s how Bengalureans found unique ways to celebrate their lockdown birthdays

Published: 06th May 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 06:40 AM

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Zoom parties, homemade cakes, video calls with loved ones. Celebrations seemed to follow a similar routine for all those celebrating their birthday in lockdown. Some Bengalureans, however, decided to shake things up and got creative to mark another revolution around the sun. Speaking to CE, they share how despite the gloomy atmosphere and shelved plans, the celebration would be one to remember.

Take, for example, Hitika Chandan, who had big plans for her 24th birthday this year. “All I wanted to do was sip  some cocktails, take in the salty air and swim in the ocean. But with the lockdown announced a month before my birthday, all those plans went down the drain,” says the city-based creative strategist, who was supposed to be in Sri Lanka from April 25 to 29. But while travel was strictly off limits, it didn’t take a lot for her family members to bring the ocean to her.

Two hours before midnight, Chandan’s family converted their living room to a makeshift Sri Lanka, complete with a large projector and speaker playing the visual and sounds of sea waves. “I was made to wear beachy flower garlands while my parents and sister donned shades and other beach wear,” beams Chandan. The surprises didn’t stop there. A separate birthday special Instagram account made by her sister contained 33 photographs of Chandan with her friends, each one photoshopped against the backdrop of popular Lankan tourist spots like Park Street Mews, Polonnaruwa, Nine Arches Bridge and more, which was part of her itinerary. 

Deetya AP decided to bring in her birthday early. The 12-year-old who celebrated her big day on May 2 adopted a black buck at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru, on April 30. Joining the party, her younger siblings, Daivik N Aradhya (5) and Vidvi Thanmaya (one-and-a-half) also adopted a peacock and tortoise, respectively.

The idea came to them when they heard of Cooperatives Minister ST Somashekar, who adopted an elephant for a year and 25 tigers for a day at the zoo with a donation of ` 1.75 lakh and `25,000, respectively. The children’s mother, Dr Anupama SB, shares how her kids donated `15,000 for the adoption process. “They didn’t take any help from us financially, apart for the share of my youngest child. It was the money they collected over a period of time from the small amount that we used to leave behind and the gifts they got from relatives,” says the proud mother.  

But what’s a birthday celebration without some cake? For Larisa Rohana, her birthday on April 4 was a special one. Instead of a traditional sweet treat, the city-based techie blew the candle off a dahi vada aloo dum, a speciality of Odisha, where she hails from. “This is one of my favourite chaat items and it brings back many memories of my childhood in my hometown. I hadn’t had a chance to eat this in almost two years. My mother and sister, who spent more than a couple of hours preparing it just for me, definitely made my day with this,” says the 26-year-old.

Meghana C, on the other hand, never knew she would be excited to receive onions and bananas as a birthday gift. But living alone during this lockdown made the video producer truly appreciate her friend’s gesture. “Your 25th birthday is usually a milestone year. But despite spending it under lockdown, it was an unforgettable one,” she says.  With inputs from Monika Monalisa

