Expect a steep hike in liquor prices next week

This is in addition to the 6% hike on the AED that was announcedduring the Budget.

Published: 06th May 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By BALACHAUHAN
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the footsteps of Delhi and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka government is reportedly going to introduce a steep hike in liquor prices from next week, a source told TNIE. In Delhi, liquor prices have been hiked by 70% and in Andhra Pradesh, by 75%. Going by the massive revenue that it has earned from liquor sales in the last two days, the State government is reportedly proposing to “further increase the Additional Excise Duty (AED) on all slabs of Indian Made Liquor (IML) from 17% to 25%,” said the source.

This is in addition to the 6% hike on the AED that was announcedduring the Budget. According to sources, the excise department has reportedly clubbed the 18 IML slabs (going by the MRP in ascending order) into three categories. “The AED on the first category, which is the lowest slab, is likely to be increased by 17%; the AED on the second and the third categories, which are the more expensive brands of IML, will be hiked by 21 and 25%,” the source said.

