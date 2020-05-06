KSRTC employees urge chief minister to pay salaries

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) staffer and workers’ federation has submitted a memorandum to CM B S Yediyurappa seeking funds for paying salaries to its employees. The corporation has crossed a `469 crore revenue loss from March 3 to May 4. “A meeting was held between the corporation management and the chief minister. The government has only provided Rs 160 crore for the transport corporations, which is not enough.

The employees alone require Rs 330 crore,” says AITUC chief secretary D A Vijay Bhaskar. Sources stated that discussion is going on with Transport Minister Laxman Savadi in this regard. However, it has been informed that salaries for April will be given by the state government.