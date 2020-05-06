Nearly 3,500 labourers taken to BIEC 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of workers protested in several parts of the city on Monday evening, demanding to be taken back to their home towns in different states. A large number of labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and West Bengal began walking from NICE Road to Yesvantpur Railway Station demanding for trains to be arranged for them.

They pelted stones when police tried to restrain them, injuring a Peenya inspector who had to get five stitches on his head. The state government arranged buses to take them to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Tumakuru Road where they were given food while police promised redress.

Other workers protesting at Freedom Park were also taken to BIEC in BMTC buses, police said. Later that night, rumours spread among the workers that they might be quarantined, and around 500 of them walked out. “We had to go and bring them back,” a police officer said. All labourers were taken back to their places of residence on Tuesday.