STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Railway official drives over cop’s foot in Bengaluru, released after apologising

An altercation took place between a railway official and a policeman on duty near Chikkabanavara Railway Station.

Published: 06th May 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Police

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An altercation took place between a railway official and a policeman on duty near Chikkabanavara Railway Station on Monday. The official was on his way to the railway station. According to a source, he was passing on Hessarghatta Main Road around 11.45 am, when a constable on bandobast duty stopped him for a routine check.

“The official applied the brakes but one of the tyres went over the constable’s foot before the vehicle stopped,” the source said. The constable did not suffer from any injury other than a swollen foot. 

This led to a furious altercation between the two. “The real issue was the way the official behaved. Instead of apologising for his mistake, he got out of the car and questioned the constable for stopping him,” the source said. Later, the official managed to get to the railway station, from where a Shramik Special was scheduled to leave at 3 pm for Jaipur. He agreed to pay for the constable’s medical expenses. 

About 30 minutes later, police officers took him to Soladevanahalli police station. “The injured constable had filed a complaint against the official at the station,” another source said. After waiting for four hours, the official requested the constable to withdraw the complaint. He submitted a written apology. 

“Due to the impending train launch and the work to be done, no one from Railways could help him immediately. The train left at 3.20 pm and a senior official was sent to the police station only after that to handle the problem,” the source added. Top railway officials claimed they did not know anything about the episode. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru Police
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp