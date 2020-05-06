Railway official drives over cop’s foot in Bengaluru, released after apologising

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An altercation took place between a railway official and a policeman on duty near Chikkabanavara Railway Station on Monday. The official was on his way to the railway station. According to a source, he was passing on Hessarghatta Main Road around 11.45 am, when a constable on bandobast duty stopped him for a routine check.

“The official applied the brakes but one of the tyres went over the constable’s foot before the vehicle stopped,” the source said. The constable did not suffer from any injury other than a swollen foot.

This led to a furious altercation between the two. “The real issue was the way the official behaved. Instead of apologising for his mistake, he got out of the car and questioned the constable for stopping him,” the source said. Later, the official managed to get to the railway station, from where a Shramik Special was scheduled to leave at 3 pm for Jaipur. He agreed to pay for the constable’s medical expenses.

About 30 minutes later, police officers took him to Soladevanahalli police station. “The injured constable had filed a complaint against the official at the station,” another source said. After waiting for four hours, the official requested the constable to withdraw the complaint. He submitted a written apology.

“Due to the impending train launch and the work to be done, no one from Railways could help him immediately. The train left at 3.20 pm and a senior official was sent to the police station only after that to handle the problem,” the source added. Top railway officials claimed they did not know anything about the episode.