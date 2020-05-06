The ‘ride’ click

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Embassy International Riding School has been shut ever since the lockdown started in March but things cannot come to a complete standstill at many places. It is no different at the riding school, where horses are well attended to by the essential staffers, who are residing on campus. Amidst all this, the school has also come up with an online equitation and horsemanship programme. It includes five topics – equine health, nutrition, stable management, equine welfare and behaviour, and theory of riding. It primarily deals with basic information like how to deal with horses, their digestive system, nutritional requirements, safety and care, among other things.

The programme has generated decent response from the start with over 60 people reaching out to them from all over India in just a few days. Not just their clients and students, but also people who have never visited the facility have showed interest. The first set of online courses started last week and there are 36 students who have signed up for the course so far, said director Silva Storai. Those interested can take up all five topics or even one, and the cost of each is `2,900 plus GST.

When asked if providing this course for free was an option during a difficult period, Storai stated that the pandemic has also hurt them. “We are a riding school. We are going through a difficult time. It is not easy to maintain the hundreds of horses, who have to be fed and taken care of properly. We are not in that position with no revenue coming at all, but yes, in the later stage, we can help with some sponsorship.”

All the topics in the course are for Level-1, which includes basic but important teachings. Most topics are conducted by their instructors via video. Each topic contains a few pre-recorded videos, two live video discussions, assignments and an online quiz. They have got some important videos from experts too.

The duration of each topic is one week. Those who participate in all the five courses will also be given a certificate provided they pass the required exam, which could come handy in the future.“As of now, we are not affiliated with the Equestrian Federation of India. But we are looking into it. However, EIRS has got a lot of recognition and this certificate should carry some weight too,” said Storai.