Anganwadis don’t provide eggs, milk in many areas, PUCL tells court

In 70 per cent of cases surveyed, mandatory eggs were not provided, and in 43.75 per cent of areas, milk was not provided to children up to 6 years of age, a survey found.

Published: 07th May 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In 70 per cent of cases surveyed, mandatory eggs were not provided, and in 43.75 per cent of areas, milk was not provided to children up to 6 years of age, a survey found. Even where provided, the quantity varied wildly with 70gm milk powder being given in some areas and 500gm in others.

These were some of the findings of the rapid assessment report which surveyed 80 villages and cities in 20 districts and was submitted by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL). The survey was conducted in response to feedback sought by the High Court on the issue of food security, providing nutritious food to pregnant women, lactating mothers, children and adolescent girls through anganwadis.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna said, “It was found that in many areas, ration shops were not open. The State Government will deal with the PUCL report on or before the next date of hearing.”Anganwadis in 10 of 80 villages had not provided ration for children up to the age of six. Where ration was provided, there was wide disparity in the quantity provided per child. In 17 of the 80 villages people only had a vague idea of when ration would be provided next.

There were variations in the quality and quantity of food provided to pregnant and lactating mothers. While some women received only 1kg rice and 200gm dal, others received comprehensive nutritional packages comprising 5.7 kg rice, 228gm jaggery, 232gm groundnut, 380 gm tur dal, 190gm green gram and 380 gm sugar. Only 13.75% of adolescent girls had received ration, the report found.

