Chandni Chowk in Shivajinagar sealed

Officials  from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), city police and the health department sealed off a part of Shivajinagar, falling under ward 92, on Wednesday.

Published: 07th May 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), city police and the health department sealed off a part of Shivajinagar, falling under ward 92, on Wednesday. This is the third ward to be sealed after Bapujinagar and Padarayanapura. Till Tuesday, officials had sealed off only the apartment complex from where a positive case (P656) was reported in Chandni Chowk area of Shivajinagar.

“To ensure that there is no sudden rise of cases, two roads, which are within 100 metres from where the case was reported, have been sealed off,” said BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar. He said earlier, entire wards were being sealed, but now, they are trying to contain the virus spread by sealing specific areas and 100 metres around them. “We are sealing off areas that can be contained immediately. Streets are narrow and homes are in close proximity to each other here, so it was decided not to allow anyone to enter or exit the area,” he added.

