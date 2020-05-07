STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Platform to give smashrooms a beating

 A sour argument with the spouse, a tiff with a colleague or just a bad day.

Published: 07th May 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A sour argument with the spouse, a tiff with a colleague or just a bad day. While you can share some of this with family and friends, often these go as pent-up emotions. Which is why Sumit Mittal felt the need for a platform for people to shed their emotions. “Unlike other social media outlets, VentAllOut is a platform where you can post your thoughts and have the freedom to vent your feelings anonymously. The anonymity privilege offered to the user helps promotes freedom of expression and also helps to avoid any judgment,” says Mittal, the founder and CEO of the website and app, which recently included regional languages, including Kannada.

Believing that there’s a gaping problem staring at us, Mittal gave up his cushy corporate job after 19 years and decided to go ahead with this venture. “World-over there are smash rooms where people go break items to get rid of that pent-up energy. For this, they shell out a lot of money. Instead, we thought, why not create a platform where a person can speak his/her mind,” he says about the bootstrapped venture that he launched last year. He has invested about `55 lakh in it, and hopes to break even by this year-end.

“Some people want to frankly air their opinions about political parties. But there’s fear to do so. Or someone else feels like they need to separate from their spouse. So here, it’s all about saying what you please, judgement free,” he says, adding that for those who find it difficult to type, the voice-to-text feature, which can also capture the emotions, can be used. 

The platform, where the main users include those between the ages of 25 and 34, uses Artificial Intelligence which analyses the mood of the user. “For instance, based on their writing, the platform captures that mood, and creates a mood-board. So you can go back and see how you’ve been feeling over the last two months, let’s say. And if we find that someone has been low, we might just give out a coffee voucher,” Mittal says. In addition, you can also earn money for venting through a recently-launched cashback offer.

At the same time, recognising that there might be a serious issue, the platform has brought in mental health professionals, including therapists, psychologists, life coaches and motivational speakers, for consultations. While there is a moderator, every post that gets published is analysed for profanity. “Neither do we want to dilute the vent nor do we want to spread hatred,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp