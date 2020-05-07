Plotting the twist

BENGALURU: Well, we have put in a lot of time, lot of effort, haven’t we?”
“Yes, we have. Like a billion years!”
“Ha! Do you like how it has turned out?”
“Why, yes! Don’t you?”
“There is all the necessary masala, we pulled many strings, manipulated plenty of events. But now, I feel, things are getting repetitive,something is -- lacking.”
“You think so?”
“Yes, I do.”
“Hmm. Then let us review it, shall we? We do not want all those efforts to be wasted.”
“No, we do not.”
“So first, the characters?”
“Yes, the characters. We never had one central character. Has that been a problem?”
“I do not think so. For a story that spans eons, it is not possible either. In our story, heroes are born, they perform their acts of heroism, and they die. Then more heroes are born and the cycle continues. It has worked well for us this long, has it not?”
“It has, I must agree.”
“What about the current crop of main characters that we have in the story?”
“Let us see. On the current stage, we have several intriguing characters sprinkled throughout. There is The Demagogue, The Clown, The Strongman, The Spy…”
“Quite a good mix. I particularly like the way The Clown character has developed. He has brought some much-needed humour to the story. Actually, each of the characters is unique -- in their background, their emotional curve, their personal growth – how they became the people they are now.”
“Ok, then! We are good with the characters! Let us move on. The setting?”
“We cannot change the setting that has served us so well! We have developed it with such attention to detail, that even after so many years, they are still trying to figure out the complexities.”
“Ok, ok. The plot then? Should we look there?”
“Yes. Let us review the plot lines over the last decade.”
“Did we have an economic crisis?”
“Yes. One at the beginning of this decade.”
“Social unrests?”
“We have had several. Arab Spring, Migrant crisis, etc.”
“Terrorist attacks?”
“Plenty.”
“Civil wars?”
“That plot is still unresolved in various parts of the world.”
“International conflicts? Trade wars?”
“Ongoing.”
“Ecological crises, tsunamis, earthquakes?”
“Recurring. More are being planned.”
“What else?”
“I have an idea. It is not completely novel, I admit, but neither has it been tested for a long time. We have not seen how it will affect the current stage the story is in.”
“Is that so? What idea is that?”
“I am quite excited; it will definitely stir things up! Let me just implement and show it to you.”
“Oh, yes, please. I am quite eager to see what it will be!”
“Great. Here we go, let me write it down. Plot twist coming up – “
“It was then that the unsuspecting man had his first sip of a freshly-made bat soup in the city of Wuhan.”
BENGALURU: Well, we have put in a lot of time, lot of effort, haven’t we?”
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
COVID-19: Clash over migrants' return leaves nine injured in UP
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asks PM Modi to spell out ways for country's economy revival
Vizag gas leak: LG Polymers would be asked to explain, says AP Industries Minister
8 injured in flash fire at Neyveli thermal power station, two suffer 70 per cent burns
'Need more scientific data': ICMR refuses to study if Ganga water can treat COVID-19
'Lockdown likely to lead to big spurt in unwanted pregnancies, abortions'