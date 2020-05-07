Revenue rolls in, but excise hike could impact sales

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the “unprecedented” increase in Additional Excise Duty (AED) on all alcohol sold in Karnataka, the government is poised to regain the excise revenue it lost during the lockdown period. According to senior excise officers, the government incurred a loss of approximately Rs 2,300 crore due to the closure of liquor stores from March 23 to May 4. “The new AED and increased MRP from May 7 will generate an additional revenue of Rs 2,500 in the current fiscal,” said an officer. He added that the steep hike in AED on all slabs of Indian Made Liquor is “unprecedented and may impact sales”.

The new, cost-heavy alcohol has taken even alcohol manufacturers, retailers and wine merchants by surprise. Some of them are questioning the government’s “ruthless” move. “Alcohol has become the best revenue resource for the government and at what cost,” remarked a manufacturer of a prominent brand of whisky.

On the opening day on May 4, the government generated Rs 45 crore through liquor sales. On May 5 and 6, revenue tripled with the 6 per cent hike in AED to Rs 197 crore and Rs 231.6 crore respectively.“The timing of the steep price hike on alcohol in Karnataka is wrong. It may have an adverse impact on family budgets because the lockdown and Covid-19 have squeezed individual incomes. This will lead to a surge in increase in sale of duplicate liquor,” cautioned Karnataka Federation of Wine Merchants Association president Govindaraju Hegde.

While liquor and MSIL stores opened in Karnataka on May 4, Defence canteens are yet to open liquor sales. “There is a technical glitch because of which there is some delay. It could be the new price hike on alcohol,” said a senior retired Air Force officer. But according to sources, the excise duty component on alcohol sold to Defence canteens is miniscule, and this could be the reason behind the delay.