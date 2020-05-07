STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Revenue rolls in, but excise hike could impact sales

The new, cost-heavy alcohol has taken even alcohol manufacturers, retailers and wine merchants by surprise.

Published: 07th May 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the “unprecedented” increase in Additional Excise Duty (AED) on all alcohol sold in Karnataka, the government is poised to regain the excise revenue it lost during the lockdown period. According to senior excise officers, the government incurred a loss of approximately Rs 2,300 crore due to the closure of liquor stores from March 23 to May 4. “The new AED and increased MRP from May 7 will generate an additional revenue of Rs 2,500 in the current fiscal,” said an officer. He added that the steep hike in AED on all slabs of Indian Made Liquor is “unprecedented and may impact sales”.

The new, cost-heavy alcohol has taken even alcohol manufacturers, retailers and wine merchants by surprise. Some of them are questioning the government’s “ruthless” move. “Alcohol has become the best revenue resource for the government and at what cost,” remarked a manufacturer of a prominent brand of whisky.

On the opening day on May 4, the government generated Rs 45 crore through liquor sales. On May 5 and 6, revenue tripled with the 6 per cent hike in AED to Rs 197 crore and Rs 231.6 crore respectively.“The timing of the steep price hike on alcohol in Karnataka is wrong. It may have an adverse impact on family budgets because the lockdown and Covid-19 have squeezed individual incomes. This will lead to a surge in increase in sale of duplicate liquor,” cautioned Karnataka Federation of Wine Merchants Association president Govindaraju Hegde.

While liquor and MSIL stores opened in Karnataka on May 4, Defence canteens are yet to open liquor sales. “There is a technical glitch because of which there is some delay. It could be the new price hike on alcohol,” said a senior retired Air Force officer. But according to sources, the excise duty component on alcohol sold to Defence canteens is miniscule, and this could be the reason behind the delay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp