Stopping migrant trains inhuman: Oppn, netizens 

Opposition Congress and netizens on Wednesday slammed Karnataka government for cancelling trains for migrant workers.

Published: 07th May 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

A woman carries her belongings and children as she takes the road to Bengaluru in the hope of getting transport to reach home

A woman carries her belongings and children as she takes the road to Bengaluru in the hope of getting transport to reach home | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/KOLAR: Opposition Congress and netizens on Wednesday slammed Karnataka government for cancelling trains for migrant workers.“The decision of @CMofKarnataka to cancel trains for migrants is not just inhuman but also violation of fundamental rights. #MigrantLivesMatter” said former CM and Opposition Leader in The Assembly Siddaramaiah in a series of tweets.

He said the decision to go back or to stay back should be with the labourers and not with the government. “Labourers are free to choose health or work. Who will take responsibility if something goes wrong?” he questioned and urged the CM to arrange trains for those migrants who wish to go back.Later speaking to reporters in Kolar, Siddaramaiah said the government failed to protect the interests of migrant workers, who come to the State for livelihood.

The CM’s statement that the builders had given all essential facilities to workers and construction activities have already started drew strong reaction from several organisations.

Former Minister Priyank Kharge accused the government of yielding to builders lobby.Noted theater director Prasanna said the government must respect the workers and not come under any pressure. “They were treated very badly at bus stations and railway stations. We should be ashamed of ourselves,” he added.

