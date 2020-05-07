Stuck in Japan, Kannadigas ask BSY for help

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Central Government prepares to airlift Indians stranded abroad due to the lockdown, Kannadigas stuck in Japan have sought Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s help to rescue them.Over 220 Indians, including those from Karnataka, have approached the Indian Embassy in Tokyo several times seeking help to return to India. “I request you to rescue us because other states are doing the same for their residents. Is there anything you can do to rescue us?” Dr Keerthan Shashidhar from Bengaluru, who is now stranded in Tokyo, stated in a mail sent to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Dr Keerthan went to Japan on Feb 29 after he was selected for a Clinical Observership program in the University of Tokyo. He was supposed to return to Bengaluru on April 1. “Since the lockdown was announced, I have been stranded in Japan with no medical insurance,” said the doctor. According to him, there are over 220 Indians, including 20 Kannadigas, stuck in Japan seeking help from the government to bring them back.

“We really need some word of acknowledgement and encouragement from you to boost our spirits. While the other states are busy collecting information about their residents, we have not been approached for the same. Please do bear in mind that there are Kannadigas in Japan as well and not only in UK and USA. Please honorable sir, help us,” he said.

Indians stranded in Japan are worried as Japan is not among the ones from where people are being evacuated in the first phase. On Wednesday, Indian embassy in Japan is said to have started collecting information from stranded Indians.

Launch helpline for NRKs, Ravi tells CM

Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi appealed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to launch a helpline for non-resident Kannadigas, similar to helplines set up by the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments. Ravi told the CM that the government needs to provide employment for non-resident Kannadigas who have lost their jobs in other countries since the coronavirus outbreak. These people should be trained and employed, based on their qualifications.

He also sought school admissions for children of these people. “A non-resident Indian Kannadiga committee has been set up to help these people. It is the committee’s responsibility to get them back to our state and quarantine them for 14 days,” Ravi said. The state government had also approached the Union government, the minister added.