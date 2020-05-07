STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Stuck in Japan, Kannadigas ask BSY for help

Over 220 Indians, including those from state, have approached Indian Embassy in Tokyo

Published: 07th May 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Central Government prepares to airlift Indians stranded abroad due to the lockdown, Kannadigas stuck in Japan have sought Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s help to rescue them.Over 220 Indians, including those from Karnataka, have approached the Indian Embassy in Tokyo several times seeking help to return to India. “I request you to rescue us because other states are doing the same for their residents. Is there anything you can do to rescue us?” Dr Keerthan Shashidhar from Bengaluru, who is now stranded in Tokyo, stated in a mail sent to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Dr Keerthan went to Japan on Feb 29 after he was selected for a Clinical Observership program in the University of Tokyo. He was supposed to return to Bengaluru on April 1. “Since the lockdown was announced, I have been stranded in Japan with no medical insurance,” said the doctor. According to him, there are over 220 Indians, including 20 Kannadigas, stuck in Japan seeking help from the government to bring them back.

“We really need some word of acknowledgement and encouragement from you to boost our spirits. While the other states are busy collecting information about their residents, we have not been approached for the same. Please do bear in mind that there are Kannadigas in Japan as well and not only in UK and USA. Please honorable sir, help us,” he said.

Indians stranded in Japan are worried as Japan is not among the ones from where people are being evacuated in the first phase. On Wednesday, Indian embassy in Japan is said to have started collecting information from stranded Indians.

Launch helpline  for NRKs,  Ravi tells CM

Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi appealed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to launch a helpline for non-resident Kannadigas, similar to helplines set up by the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments. Ravi told the CM that the government needs to provide employment for non-resident Kannadigas who have lost their jobs in other countries since the coronavirus outbreak. These people should be trained and employed, based on their qualifications.

He also sought school admissions for children of these people. “A non-resident Indian Kannadiga committee has been set up to help these people. It is the committee’s responsibility to get them back to our state and quarantine them for 14 days,” Ravi said. The state government had also approached the Union government, the minister added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp