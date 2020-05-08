Employers to get notice for not paying wages

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Employers who had either not paid salaries, or reduced payment for the month of April, are under the scanner of the state government. This follows the recent guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, mandating that all employers, be it industry or commercial establishments, should pay their employees without any deduction for the period that their establishments were under closure during the lockdown.

The state government will issue notices to such employers to explain why they have not paid, or cut salaries. This is only applicable for those who are getting a salary of less than Rs 21,000 per month, or those in categories declared ‘worker’ by a court. Workers/employees can register their complaint at www.dasoha2020.com. Labour department principal secretary P Manivannan said employers have to establish that they don’t have money.