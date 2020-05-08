Govt looks to regularise over 40K BDA sites

Bansy Kalappa By

BENGALURU: The State Government plans to regularise about 40,000-plus BDA sites, in one of the biggest such measures in recent times. At a special meeting recently attended by many ministers, Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa laid out his plan to look for legal remedies to make this possible under the BDA Act. Sources close to the CM said that they had discussed the legal strategy on how to allocate land to the 40,000 to 50,000 urban poor who have been ‘squatting’ on BDA land for more than 12 years.

These are sites measuring 20-30 or 30-40sqft, where they have put up sheds, huts or shanties. The strategy is to bring an amendment to the BDA rule 38 C where the land which has been acquired will sought to be regularized by collecting a penalty from the occupant. The BDA Commissioner and officers who were present at the meeting had given figures of how many sites were there and how many were under illegal occupation.

The Commissioner even suggested that a large sum of money could be raised if fines were collected from those in possession of these sites. There are other BDA properties which have been encroached on or under illegal occupation. He suggested that if the regularisationnet is widened, about Rs 75,000 crore could be mopped by the government. Law Minister J C Madhuswamy had suggested at the meeting that it needed to be done carefully because there were Supreme Court orders on regularisation.

At the meeting, some proposed that these regularizations must also include occupants who have put up sheds or offices on huge lands ‘illegally’. These properties are sites measuring 60-40, 50-80 or 120-80sqft and spread across the city. The minister had pointed out at the meeting that while the small homeless poor could be accommodated, the large properties cannot be included in this regularization. He said that a presidential assent would be required since it was a Central Act and getting the Governor’s nod would not be enough. Since the proposal needs to be thoroughly worked out, the recent cabinet meeting did not take it up.