STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt looks to regularise over 40K BDA sites

CM holds meet, to explore legal angles   
 

Published: 08th May 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government plans to regularise about 40,000-plus BDA sites, in one of the biggest such measures in recent times. At a special meeting recently attended by many ministers, Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa laid out his plan to look for legal remedies to make this possible under the BDA Act.  Sources close to the CM said that they had discussed the legal strategy on how to allocate land to the 40,000 to 50,000 urban poor who have been ‘squatting’ on BDA land for more than 12 years.

These are sites measuring 20-30 or 30-40sqft, where they have put up sheds, huts or shanties. The strategy is to bring an amendment to the BDA rule 38 C where the land which has been acquired will sought to be regularized by collecting a penalty from the occupant. The BDA Commissioner and officers who were present at the meeting had given figures of how many sites were there and how many were under illegal occupation.

The Commissioner even suggested that a large sum of money could be raised if fines were collected from those in possession of these sites. There are other BDA properties which have been encroached on or under illegal occupation. He suggested that if the regularisationnet is widened, about Rs 75,000 crore could be mopped by the government.  Law Minister J C Madhuswamy had suggested at the meeting that it needed to be done carefully because there were Supreme Court orders on regularisation.

At the meeting, some proposed that these regularizations must also include occupants who have put up sheds or offices on huge lands ‘illegally’. These properties are sites measuring 60-40, 50-80 or 120-80sqft and spread across the city. The minister had pointed out at the meeting that while the small homeless poor could be accommodated, the large properties cannot be included in this regularization. He said that a presidential assent would be required since it was a Central Act and getting the Governor’s nod would not be enough. Since the proposal needs to be thoroughly worked out, the recent cabinet meeting did not take it up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp