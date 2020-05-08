No Covid fund from cess yet

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though a 11% Covid-19 cess is being collected from liquor sales, so far no discussion has been held on how much money should be kept aside for coronavirus relief works. According to excise records, the State has earned Rs 638.6 crore from sales over the past four days.

This has made citizens and even officials question how much has been diverted towards Covid-19 works. Excise Minister H Nagesh said no decision has been taken in this regard.

“The additional amount will go as sales revenue to the coffer of the State Exchequer. It has not yet been decided on how much will be used for Covid relief,” a excise department official said. “While most departments have been asked to keep money aside for Covid relief, the excise department hasn’t been told anything,” he said.