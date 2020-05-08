Waive toll fee, farmers urge CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after he hiked excise duty and announced compensation for floriculture farmers, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Commercial Tax department officials and representatives of farmers’ unions in two separate meetings. With the Centre postponing the due date for filing GST returns for March, April and May 2020, the State government is expecting little GST compensation for the period, and is keen to commence economic activities.

Commercial tax officials were told to ensure that businesses do not face harassment when they restart services, and instructed to plug leakages in tax collection and weed out fake e-way bills and misuse of e-way bills during transportation of goods.

“Tax collection is bound to be hit due to the lockdown, but corrective measures need to be taken to help businesses,” Yediyurappa reportedly told the officials. Later in the day, farmer union leaders met the CM to discuss distress in the agricultural sector. “The State has announced minuscule relief for floriculturists, while vegetable and fruit growers have incurred heavy losses too due to breakdown in the transportation and procurement system.

We have asked the State government to waive toll charges for farmers coming to cities and towns to sell their produce,” said Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene. Farmers have also asked the government to set up a revolving fund of Rs 5,000 crore as a buffer in times of distress. Procurement centres are yet to be functional, they added.

“We understand that losses are huge, but with the limited resources at our disposal, we have announced relief measures. Vegetable and fruits farmers could sell at least a part of their produce but floriculturists couldn’t earn a single rupee, so we prioritised them,” Yediyurappa is said to have told the delegation, with an assurance that more pro-farmer measures will be announced.

The Karnataka High Court directed the Centre to consider exempting farmers from paying toll while they transport agricultural produce, horticulture produce and dairy products through highways for a limited time in the backdrop of the pandemic. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna directed the Centre to take a decision on Friday. ENS