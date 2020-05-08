STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Waive toll fee, farmers urge CM

Officials told to plug leakages in tax collection, not to harass businesses

Published: 08th May 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after he hiked excise duty and announced compensation for floriculture farmers, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Commercial Tax department officials and representatives of farmers’ unions in two separate meetings. With the Centre postponing the due date for filing GST returns for March, April and May 2020, the State government is expecting little GST compensation for the period, and is keen to commence economic activities. 

Commercial tax officials were told to ensure that businesses do not face harassment when they restart services, and instructed to plug leakages in tax collection and weed out fake e-way bills and misuse of e-way bills during transportation of goods. 

“Tax collection is bound to be hit due to the lockdown, but corrective measures need to be taken to help businesses,” Yediyurappa reportedly told the officials. Later in the day, farmer union leaders met the CM to discuss distress in the agricultural sector. “The State has announced minuscule relief for floriculturists, while vegetable and fruit growers have incurred heavy losses too due to breakdown in the transportation and procurement system.

We have asked the State government to waive toll charges for farmers coming to cities and towns to sell their produce,” said Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene. Farmers have also asked the government to set up a revolving fund of Rs 5,000 crore as a buffer in times of distress. Procurement centres are yet to be functional, they added. 

“We understand that losses are huge, but with the limited resources at our disposal, we have announced relief measures. Vegetable and fruits farmers could sell at least a part of their produce but floriculturists couldn’t earn a single rupee, so we prioritised them,” Yediyurappa is said to have told the delegation, with an assurance that more pro-farmer measures will be announced.

The Karnataka High Court directed the Centre to consider exempting farmers from paying toll while they transport agricultural produce, horticulture produce and dairy products through highways for a limited time in the backdrop of the pandemic. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna directed the Centre to take a decision on Friday. ENS

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp