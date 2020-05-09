STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Freezing the moment

Fashion photographer’s new series captures 10 models in different countries with one household prop – the refrigerator 

Anupaa Ravikumar were part of the series  

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Think refrigerators, think food storage. Hunger saviour for most, the fridge emerged as a modern-day muse for city-based photographer Rohit Sarcar. While most turned towards their fridge to cook up something new, this lensman released a new series of pictures that feature models from 10 different countries, including Sweden, Oman, Australia and USA, posing with their refrigerators.

Sarcar, like many others, has not been exempt from the slow life induced by the lockdown. This series was a result of trying to shake off a dull mood. “I didn’t want to follow the Facetime photoshoot trend because, according to me, that’s not even real photography. It’s like taking a screenshot,” he says, adding, “So, I thought why not come up with a real shoot, with real models and the most easily available thing at home -- a refrigerator.”

One might assume this photographer is a huge foodie to pick this particular prop. But spoken like a true lensman, he reveals the reason behind his choice: The lighting. Sarcar loves shooting with external lights but had to creatively make do with what was available at hand.

“Even if I am shooting in natural light, there has to be some amount of external light. And for this shoot I wanted to use the refrigerator’s light for that effect,” says Sarcar, who has been in business for five years and is a regular name at various beauty pageants and fashions shows. 

To make the most out of the light, one of the models was shot with the camera inside the fridge. But considering the current travel restrictions,  how did he manage a cross-country shoot? The photographer assures that none of the current flying rules were violated.

“My idea was to come up with a proper shoot and it could have been done if I was physically present. Since that was not possible, I instructed the models with frame, poses, outfit, etc and they clicked the picture with the timer on,” say Sarcar, whose latest series is available on his website. For example, for one of the models who did not have a tripod, he taught her how to make one with a water bottle and a hair band. 

The most challenging part of the shoot, however, was coordination between different time zones. Carried out over a week in total, the segment with the USA-based model was at 4 am (IST). “But those challenges turned out to be fun too,” says Sarcar, adding that all the effort was worth it with enthusiastic participants like Vinodhini Krishnamoorthy, who was crowned Mrs Southasia at Mrs Worldwide 2019.

