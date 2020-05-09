Govt gets HC notice on relief for journos

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued notice to the state government for not considering a petitioner’s representation, submitted to the State Government on May 5, that sought `50 lakh compensation to the kin of media persons in case they die of coronavirus. Hearing PIL filed by Jacob George, a resident of Venkateshwara Layout, a division bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the notice.

Advocate H Sunil Kumar, representing the petitioner, said that media persons were working day and night to create awareness about Covid-19. “They are under a great risk of contracting the deadly virus. They have no social security benefit and in case of an unfortunate death in the line of duty, they do not have any means of compensation,” he said