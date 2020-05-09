STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Govt should consider tax rebate for e-commerce firms’

Currently, there is a lot of uncertainty and chaos as there is no immediate solution to coronavirus.

Vinay Gopinath COO, Nandu’s Chicken

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Currently, there is a lot of uncertainty and chaos as there is no immediate solution to coronavirus. A few policies by the government can help streamline things for a lot of affected sectors. About 74 per cent of India’s revenue comes from SMEs, dealing in both essential and non-essential goods. If they are not allowed to function, the economy will take longer to recover, and also result in huge unemployment.

Moreover, with e-commerce becoming the new norm to get our supply of all products, the government should consider giving some tax rebate to e-commerce companies to incentivise them further. Moreover, at this point, if banks can offer lower interest rates on loans, it will help people acquire the much-needed working capital. Our request is to facilitate the poultry industry in terms of approval to operate farms, hatcheries and outlets in a seamless manner.

It would be helpful if they could lay down guidelines for a three-month period at least, for essential goods, so people get an uninterrupted supply of products. We have also initiated several contactless, social distancing friendly initiatives to ensure safety and convenience for our customers post the lockdown.  Things are going to be difficult for a while but if we join hands to help each other, we will come out stronger.

