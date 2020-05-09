International cargo flight to Hyderabad diverted to Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An Emirates cargo flight going to Hyderabad from Dubai was diverted midway to Bengaluru on Saturday evening due to inclement weather conditions at Hyderabad.

The passenger freighter flight (belly cargo), EK 9362, was not having any travellers aboard. According to an airport source, "The Emirates flight was heading to Hyderabad when it was diverted to Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru. This was due to heavy rains at the destination City. It landed at KIA at 7.30 pm and took off again at 8.58 pm."

It landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad at 9.51 pm, he added.