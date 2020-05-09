STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Sketching away stress

As a workshop space, the team behind Be Thoughtful was used to a packed schedule of classes at their space.

Published: 09th May 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a workshop space, the team behind Be Thoughtful was used to a packed schedule of classes at their space. But with the lockdown in place, these came to an end, albeit briefly. Four weeks ago, many queries came in for the art classes and workshops to be held online, which the team complied. Over time, the response grew so much that they recently launched a new batch from this week onwards, to cater to people’s artistic needs during the lockdown.

“We called these sessions Postcards of Hope because there was so much despair and fear around. This would give people something creative to do and something to look forward to as well,” says Karuna Jerome, founder of Be Thoughtful, which also doubles as a gift store, art and craft supplies store, design studio and an honour café in Koramangala. 

“On average, we’ve been seeing 10-15 logins for our daily sessions. The number of people per login, however, can vary since sometimes we have two people or an entire family join in,” says Jerome, adding that the new batch now divides participants into kids and intermediate levels. Since art supplies may not be easily available, the sessions, which are coordinated by Hansa Roberts and taught by Akshaya Moses, are designed to help a participant make do with whatever they have at home. Held over five days a week, the one-hour sessions deal with different media like pen and ink, acrylic colours, sketching, water colours, etc. The response has been positive, with many saying they find the sessions to be a big stress buster. “There’s so much uncertainty about the future and these classes seem to help ease that. Some even join it just to watch,” adds Jerome.

Mother of a nine-year-old, Preethi Balan, says the classes helped make her child’s evenings better. “He used to spend his time in the park earlier but now he can’t do that. But thanks to these sessions, he’s able to connect with his art teacher and friends,” she says. 

These classes are likely to continue through all of May and might even become a regular feature post the lockdown. “We were apprehensive because personal interaction has been a huge part of these sessions. But we’ve learned that it is possible to maintain that online as well. So one can expect a mix of in-person and online sessions,” says Jerome.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp