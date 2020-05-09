STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spate of murders in Bengaluru after booze starts flowing

The city, where the crime rate had dipped drastically during the 40 days of lockdown, saw eight murders since Monday when liquor shops were reopened.

For representational purposes

By MG CHETAN
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city, where the crime rate had dipped drastically during the 40 days of lockdown, saw eight murders since Monday when liquor shops were reopened. While four murders took place in drunken brawls, two others which occurred at Avalahalli on Tuesday and Madanayakanahalli on Wednesday too had a liquorlink. Besides murder cases, the city has also witnessed a spike in incidents like assaults since the lockdown is relaxed. Police sources said crimes like murders and attempts to murder would go up as liquor is made available to the public.

“Even in the past, it was proven that, in majority of cases, those who committed heinous crimes did it only when their “spirits’’ were high. It’s not a rocket science to understand the logic behind this. Once a person consumes alcohol, it affects his judgment and if one drinks excessively, there are all possibilities that one may act violent,” a senior police officer said. “In many murder cases, especially in gang wars, it is found that the offenders would consume alcohol first and then start their jobs.

A sober person would not get the nerve to kill another person. But it does not mean that those who don’t drink will not kill others. More gory and brutal murders are committed when there is personal enmity and vengeance,” the officer added.

Alcoholism and substance abuse can also embolden criminals to commit other crimes too. “In several cases, there will be no reason for a sober person to attack another over trivial issues. But if a drunk man is in the same situation, it will end up in violence. Many who rob people in the night are found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” another officer added.

