US, Japanese firms may quit China, invest in India: Shettar

Published: 09th May 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Heavy Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar

Karnataka Heavy Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Industries  Minister Jagadish Shettar has said the State Government is committed to promoting industries in tier-II cities. “Bengaluru has reached a saturation point. Mysuru must be promoted to attract investments,” he said. At a review meeting and interaction with industrialists here, Shettar said the government is keen on promoting Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi and Kalaburagi as industrial hubs in future.

Hinting that the government is carrying out various studies to give away packages to industries based on the economic situation in the country, he felt that in the next 5-6 months, the United States and Japan may invest in India instead of China. He said the government will improve infrastructure and amenities in Bengaluru and also in tier-II cities.

