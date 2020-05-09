STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Water conservation is collective responsibility’

Bengaluru is a city of great potential, but there are serious issues in terms of basic needs like clean drinking water.

Published: 09th May 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is a city of great potential, but there are serious issues in terms of basic needs like clean drinking water. In the last 20 years, the city has lost a lot of its green cover to concrete jungles. When I first came here in the late ‘90s, there were so many lakes and water bodies, which I don’t see anymore. Nowadays, the most common complaint in the city is lack of water. With many having to purchase water often, tankers are a common sight. A study even declared that Bengaluru was going the Cape Town way in terms of running out of drinking water due to lack of proper planning and population explosion.  

While the lockdown has seen the city heal, there is a need for serious action from both the government and citizens at large. There are three important aspects that need to be considered here. First, we should look at deforestation and natural issues causing low rainfall.

The demand for offices and buildings should not be fulfilled at the cost of cutting trees, and reducing farmlands and forests. Though there are short-term benefits to the economy due to the boom in real estate, the long-term impact on nature can be catastrophic. Because the green cover is getting depleted, Bengaluru is getting warmer. Lakes need to be revived seriously, and mindless and unplanned construction of buildings should be curbed. 

The second suggestion is that the government establishes water treatment and de-salination plants. World over there are good technologies available which can be deployed here too. This will help satisfy the growing demand of water in the city. And lastly, citizens should help by deploying rain water harvesting and water conversation techniques at home. 

SOLUTION: In the coming years, I would like to see Bengaluru as an example of a city that solved its water crisis by strategically implementing some of the best available eco-friendly methods. I hope more people get aware of recharge wells, and the government and the citizens come together for converting dry borewells into groundwater recharging wells. Finding a holistic solution for the water problem is a collective responsibility.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp