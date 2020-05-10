COVID positive mom delivers, causes tension at Bengaluru hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state continuing to see increasing number of coronavirus cases, there was some good news with a 20-year-old pregnant COVID patient delivering twins at Vani Vilas Hospital on Saturday. But there was some tension at the government-run facility as doctors and supporting staff staged a protest against lack of facilities and protective gear at the hospital.

The new mother, P765 from Bengaluru, is a contact of a patient from Padrayanapura. The woman was kept at the isolation centre of the hospital and was asymptomatic. As a protocol, she was tested and the result came positive on Friday.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Geetha Shivamurthy said, “She was kept at the isolation ward. As she was from Padarayanpura, we had taken extra care. The mother and children have been kept apart. The twins will be tested soon.” But the scared nurses and doctors staged a protest, alleging that they have not been given necessary facilities.

“We too can be infected by the virus,” said a doctor. Dr Geeta said, “We sorted out the issue with protesting doctors and nurses.” Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar visited the hospital, and assured the doctors of necessary action.