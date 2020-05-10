Excise dept issues transfer orders, cancels within hours

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Transfer orders of 88 excise inspectors working in the same zone for many years were issued on Friday by the excise commissioner, and cancelled in a couple of hours. While the authorities maintain that the orders were cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis, sources told The New Sunday Express that it was due to political pressure. For the first time since the B S Yediyurappa government came to power last year, an attempt was made to transfer 88 excise inspectors who were working in the same zone for years.

Excise Commissioner M Lokesh, who took charge on April 30, issued the order for mass transfers on Friday. Department sources said that “external pressure’’ was behind the move to cancel the order, and an excise inspectors’ lobby was at work to ensure they remain in the same zone.

Lokesh told TNSE that the transfers will be carried out when the coronavirus crisis is under control. “Let this continue till then,’’ he said. Excise Minister Nagesh cited different reasons. “There was some confusion and no clarity,’’ he said, and denied that it was done under political pressure. He said the government plans to revamp the excise department. “The illicit liquor mafia needs to be controlled. It affects our revenue. We need proper management to control them,’’ Nagesh said.