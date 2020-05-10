Garment units can restart with a third of workers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government has allowed garment factories in Bengaluru and other districts in the Red Zone to restart operations with one-third of the workforce. However, this will not apply to units in containment zones, or areas that have reported a high number of cases.

All recognised garment factories having an Importer-Exporter Code (IEC) and those registered with the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) can resume operations with a third of the total workforce, the government order stated. Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru are in the Red Zone, while other districts are in Orange and Green zones.