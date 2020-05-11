14-day quarantine must on arrival for those coming back to Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All those who arrive from outside Karnataka should be compulsorily quarantined for 14 days before they are allowed to go home, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday.



The chief minister held a meeting with ministers and bureaucrats at his home office Krishna to discuss the state’s preparedness for the return of thousands of people of Karnataka stranded in other states and countries.

According to sources, the meeting also decided that those returning to Karnataka have to compulsorily register online.



All those who arrive in the state will have to undergo a mandatory swab test for Covid-19, even if they are tested elsewhere.



The meeting also decided that if one dies in another state, the body should not be brought back to Karnataka and the last rites should be performed where one is dead, the sources said.