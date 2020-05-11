STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

14-day quarantine must on arrival for those coming back to Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa

According to sources, the meeting also decided that those returning to Karnataka have to compulsorily register online. 

Published: 11th May 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All those who arrive from outside Karnataka should be compulsorily quarantined for 14 days before they are allowed to go home, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday.

The chief minister held a meeting with ministers and bureaucrats at his home office Krishna to discuss the state’s preparedness for the return of thousands of people of Karnataka stranded in other states and countries.

According to sources, the meeting also decided that those returning to Karnataka have to compulsorily register online. 

All those who arrive in the state will have to undergo a mandatory swab test for Covid-19, even if they are tested elsewhere.

The meeting also decided that if one dies in another state, the body should not be brought back to Karnataka and the last rites should be performed where one is dead, the sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown B S Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp