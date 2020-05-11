STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru startups revamp business for a post-COVID-19 world

The product is becoming popular with employers including educational institutes, said chief mentor Dr. Joseph Rasquinha.

Published: 11th May 2020 05:36 AM

Mobility solutions startup Royal Brothers, which rents out vehicles by the hour, is also offering rentals by the month.

By Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many Bengaluru-based service-sector startups are finding ways to revamp their businesses to suit a post-COVID-19 economy. While some have moved online, others have found new uses for existing products.

With biometrics-based attendance becoming a passe due to COVID-19 precautions, attendance solutions firm BlueLeaf Cyberspace is offering GPS-based attendance applications for both work-from-home and field staff.

The product is becoming popular with employers including educational institutes, said chief mentor Dr. Joseph Rasquinha. The team of women engineers who created a non-contact sleep and breathing monitor for babies, has redeployed its product for monitoring Covid-19 patients.

Co-founder of RayIoT Solutions Ranjana Nair said, “The same device is used in isolation wards and quarantine facilities. All the devices are connected to a central database from where the government health workers and doctors can monitor people who require ventilators or ICU facilities. The video/audio facility helps doctors assess patients without having direct contact.”

Mobility solutions startup Royal Brothers, which rents out vehicles by the hour, is also offering rentals by the month.

It has also thrown in incentives such as free home delivery of sanitised bikes for those booking for 15 days and more. Corporate gifts company, OffiNeeds.com has added a range of products that cater to whatever one needs when working from home. BE-IVY, which grooms IVY-League aspirants at its Hennur campus, has partnered with institutes in Paris to widen its horizon of mentorship, while also facilitating online-learning. 

covid 19 coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Comments

