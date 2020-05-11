Law school’s entry test goes online

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The US-based Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has decided to administer the 2020 Law School Admission Test (LSAT) online for the first time ever due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



LSAT-India, which was a paper-pencil test since its inception in 2009, will become India’s first law entrance exam to be conducted entirely online, AI-enabled and remote-proctored.

Candidates seeking admission to law schools in the country will be able to take the LSAT-India from 14 June, 2020, using an online test delivery system. Pearson VUE, one of the leading players in computer-based testing in the world, administers this test as an Artificial Applicants will continue to register for the LSAT—India by visiting discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test.



After the closure of registration period, candidates will receive information regarding the date and slot during which they will be required to appear for the test. Log-in details and instructions for appearing for the test will be shared closer to the assigned test slot to ensure a seamless experience.

Applicants can prepare for the test using the material that is free to download from the Discover Law website (www.discoverlaw.in/prepare-for-the-test).



Students seeking admission to all programmes of Jindal Global Law School can take this exam at their own convenience from the safety of their homes or other settings to complete the admissions process in an efficient and timely manner.