STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Only five per cent of watering holes ‘open’ the window in Bengaluru

Most shut as they fear overhead costs while others keep shutters down to avoid rent

Published: 11th May 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

​A majority of the watering holes in the City decided to stay shut because of the overhead costs involved.

​A majority of the watering holes in the City decided to stay shut because of the overhead costs involved.

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Day 1, there’s been a tepid response to the government permission to pubs and bars to clear their alcohol stocks between May 9 and May 17.

A majority of the watering holes in the City decided to stay shut because of the overhead costs involved.

The few, who re-opened their places after 46 days of lockdown, were faced with dust and musty smell of closed businesses that were not long ago bustling with typical Bengaluru summer weekend parties, in a pre-coronavirus era.

“There are over 500 pubs and bars in Bengaluru and only 5 per cent of us decided to open today (Saturday) to get some cash flow and start online food delivery. Some of them will open on Monday but most of us have decided not to open for nine days because if we open then our landlords will start demanding rent. There are other major overheads, which we can ill afford to pay for such a short time,” said a pub owner.

But some others like Byg Brewski – the biggest microbrewery in Asia – have decided to make use of this window for financial reasons and brand building. “We have opened Byg Brewski on Sarjapur and Hennur Road because we needed some cash flow but we don’t see much sales happening at either place,” said Pravesh Pandey of Byg Brewski.

“Living with Covid-19 is the new normal and we have used this window of opportunity given to us by the government as bait to increase food takeaway business. Along with alcohol, we are also selling our cocktail remixes, which we are famous for,” he said. Pub owners like Dheeraj Kumar of popular pub – ‘Pablos’ and ‘Knowhere’  – bar and kitchen have decided to stay shut because their USP is draught beer, which is now rotting in kegs.

“Most of our staff have gone home. Our beer is in kegs, which needs to be disposed of now because we cannot sell it and there is an expiry date to it,” said Kumar.

“This is the time for brand building, to connect with our customers and re-confirm that we exist. We need to re-channelize our energies and get the ball rolling. Let the government also get some confidence to restart business,” said Pandey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp