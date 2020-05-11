STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 2,856 crore lost in excise revenue in 42 days coronavirus lockdown

A mask-clad man buys alcohol.

By Bansy Kalappa
BENGALURU: Dizzying liquor sales have brought in precious revenue into the state government’s coffers which were running dry, it is still far short of the excise target of about Rs 68 crore per day. The excise department pointed out that 42 days have been lost, which amounts to a shortfall of Rs 2,856 crore.

Can the department recover this huge amount in the coming 10 months, is the question. “While targets are important, people’s lives are important too, so we have to tread cautiously. Our teams are working towards it,” Excise Minister H Nagesh said. 

Liquor sales have touched record highs — the first day sales touched Rs 45 crore, the second day Rs 197 crore and the third day Rs 231 crore. The excise department earns the second-highest amount of revenue per day after the commercial taxes department, and had achieved a target of Rs 21,000 crore in the year 2019-20, topping the previous year’s earnings of  Rs 19,943 crore. 

One expert said that Karnataka being a state that has always exceeded targets, they are confident they can bridge the shortfall in the remaining 10 months. Analyst BS Murthy said the high volume of liquor sales in the past few days indicates that those who were deprived of liquor went on a buying spree and accumulated stocks for future dry days, but this high volume may not last.

“For a progressive state like Karnataka, we could do well by allowing supply of liquor to homes, and making necessary amendments to increase revenue,” he said. 

Experts dread that a drop in revenue in a key sector like this will adversely affect the state. Asked how they expect to make up the massive all-round shortfall in revenue, Principal Secretary, Finance, ISN Prasad said, “We limit expenditure to what we earn and what we can borrow. We have to improvise as we go along. All states are in the same position.’’

