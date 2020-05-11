STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rush is back: Zoning makes no difference in Bengaluru despite having two containment areas

This has only increased the worries of many state government officials as to what could happen if the number of cases rises.

A board saying 'No entry, Go Corona' has been put up on a push cart to block vehicles on Sankar Mutt Road in Bengaluru.

By Bosky Khanna
BENGALURU: Bengaluru may be a coronavirus red zone with two containment areas — Hongasandra and Padarayanapura. But the actual picture hardly reflects the seriousness. With the easing of lockdown, traffic jams are back and people are thronging open markets across.

This has only increased the worries of many state government officials as to what could happen if the number of cases rises. The relaxation of restrictions is questioned with health officials predicting a rise in Covid-19 incidence in the city which has already reported 163 cases. 

“... Bengaluru is still a red zone. But apart from containment zones, malls and hotels, everything is open. Restrictions now have no meaning in containment zones also. Too many relaxations are there. I wonder what will happen when a central government team comes here for inspection,” a senior BBMP official said.

A senior health department official said, “The number of cases will rise in the coming days and controlling it will be difficult not just in Bengaluru, but in other districts too.

Chitradurga was a green zone, but now it is turning orange. We have to give regular reports to state and central governments to change zonal colour coding and it looks like more restrictions are needed soon.” 

Health experts point out that though the government’s intention to revive the economy is good, a balance should have been maintained.

The reopening of liquor stores and the crowds they drew is a clear indication of what is in store, they said and expressed apprehensions that the facilities could be inadequate to handle a sudden rise incases.

Dr Manish Mattoo, zonal director of Fortis Hospital, said there is a need to exercise caution so that the number of cases in hospitals will not rise. Dr Manohar Nageshappa, consultant physician at Manipal Hospital, said slow relaxation is the way to go and special vigilance is crucial in containment areas, he said. Meanwhile, Shivajinagar and Commercial Street, which were opened earlier despite being in containment zones have now closed down due to the huge rush.

