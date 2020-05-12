'Ensuring workers' safety a must during coronavirus lockdown

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the lockdown is being relaxed, it is still going to be a tough task to bring the economy back to normalcy. For instance, our space was open since May 4 but we have received around two per cent of footfall and given the condition, this scenario is going to continue.



The reasons could be the lack of transport and it remains one of the major problems. Many people are dependant on househelps, who are still on leave, or there is a fear of getting infected by the virus. It’s just a downward spiral.

It is everyone’s responsibility to lift the economy. The government should encourage people to get back to work when infection level is low. We are staring at an uncertain future.



There should be a mix of steps, with work from home imposed when the risks are high and the lockdown being lifted when the infection risks are at the lowest. With the current situation of a majority of people working from home, it is going to be difficult for the market to sustain.

This is the story of not just co-working spaces but of any office for that matter, because at the end of the day whether the space is open or not, there are bills to be paid. These are some of the issues that we are facing but post this pandemic, we will also see some good time for co-working spaces.



The culture of centralised offices will reduce drastically and these co-working spaces will be much in demand. But for that, we have to survive the ongoing period. And the basic way of answering the question of how to get the workforces back is to take enough safety precautions for employees and make sure the workplace is well sanitised.