STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

'Ensuring workers' safety a must during coronavirus lockdown

Many people are dependant on househelps, who are still on leave, or there is a fear of getting infected by the virus. It’s just a downward spiral. 

Published: 12th May 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Sesh Rao Paplikar CEO, Bhive Workspace

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the lockdown is being relaxed, it is still going to be a tough task to bring the economy back to normalcy. For instance, our space was open since May 4 but we have received around two per cent of footfall and given the condition, this scenario is going to continue.

The reasons could be the lack of transport and it remains one of the major problems. Many people are dependant on househelps, who are still on leave, or there is a fear of getting infected by the virus. It’s just a downward spiral. 

It is everyone’s responsibility to lift the economy. The government should encourage people to get back to work when infection level is low. We are staring at an uncertain future.

There should be a mix of steps, with work from home imposed when the risks are high and the lockdown being lifted when the infection risks are at the lowest. With the current situation of a majority of people working from home, it is going to be difficult for the market to sustain.

This is the story of not just co-working spaces but of any office for that matter, because at the end of the day whether the space is open or not, there are bills to be paid. These are some of the issues that we are facing but post this pandemic, we will also see some good time for co-working spaces.

The culture of centralised offices will reduce drastically and these co-working spaces will be much in demand. But for that, we have to survive the ongoing period. And the basic way of answering the question of how to get the workforces back is to take enough safety precautions for employees and make sure the workplace is well sanitised. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp