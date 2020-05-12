Hair-raising moments  

Vidya Iyengar By

BENGALURU: Will salons and spas be the next to see serpentine queues after liquor stores? That’s the question many are asking, with grooming services appearing as top priority for both men and women after the lockdown is lifted. Even so, salons have been high and dry over the last several weeks, as there are no clear directives on when they can open doors.



“It’s traumatic for us. Calls about when we are opening have been non-stop but there’s so much uncertainty. Why has our sector been neglected?,” wonders Manjul Gupta, founder-director, Bodycraft Spa & Salon. In early March, the chain of salons, which employs over 1,100 employees, started taking ‘scanty’ appointments, and requesting those going in for full-body waxing to take a shower with disinfectants and had suspended threading services.

Manjul’s son, Sahil Gupta, the CEO of the chain, adds that there are around 70 lakh people involved in the industry. Last week, a group of them had a webinar with MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss the issues plaguing the sector.



“There seems to be no respite at all. When many outlets are allowed to open in the green zone, then why should we be the only ones left out. We understand that there’s a large degree of contact, but at the same time, we are also going to be taking precautionary measures,” he says. Disposable aprons, shoe covers, sheets and towels are being invested into, along with personalised manicure, pedicure, and waxing kits which a client can purchase and use while extras can be taken home.

Regaining trust is going to be the big challenge, believes Krishma Lobo, director, Scent Salons. She adds, “While trying to figure this out, we have been holding virtual training sessions, looking at 50 per cent of the team working in the salon, in shifts on alternate days. They have also been trained on doing threading only with hands without the use of teeth to hold the thread.”

Staff at Bodycraft has also been undergoing training sessions on video platforms to adapt to the new normal. “Our biggest worry is our employees, many of whom are women. A majority of them are sole breadwinners and have to send money back home. Which is why, despite zero income, we paid them,” says Manjul.

Changes are also being mulled over customer interactions. Green Trends will be moving to a strictly appointment-only system. “We would also adopt a ticketing system where a client can scan the QR code from outside the door to know the queue details and book an appointment directly. Thus, they can arrive at the fixed time slot,” says S Deepak Praveen, CCO.

Having been offering beauty and grooming services in green and orange zones, Rahul Deorah, VP Marketing, Urban Company says the consumer demand is largely the same as before lockdown, however, the focus on safety and hygiene has increased.



“We recommend allowing salons and barber shops to deliver home services similar to restaurants which have been allowed home delivery. This has helped restaurants earn revenues, pay employees and remain afloat. The same can be applied to beauty industry also. Services delivered at home are typically done in a 1-on-1 format, while minimising crowding and congregation. This will allow salon chains and self-employed service professionals to cater to consumers while also earning livelihood,” he says.

Doctor’s call



According to consultant dermatologist Dr Anil Abraham, home haircuts, threading and waxing with all precautions might be a safer option than venturing into a crowded salon. “All precautions that a doctor at a hospital takes should be followed,” he says.

Alternate means



Shut salons have also meant women are exploring laser hair removal options. According to Dr Chytra V Anand, CEO and consultant cosmetic dermatologist, Kosmoderma Clinics, there has been a 65 per cent increase in the number of those enquiring about laser removal for eyebrows, while for the upper lip and other body hair, the number stands at 30 per cent. “Too much plucking of facial hair can lead to changes in the skin. More people have also been opting for online laser hair removal package,” she says.