Licences of 33 Public Distribution System shops cancelled

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government will take stern action against those involved in illegal sale of food grains meant for distribution through the Public Distribution System (PDS), said Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah.

The minister said it has come to the government’s notice that rice meant for free distribution is sold at Rs 12 to Rs 15 per kg.



“We will also discuss with the Chief Minister to amend the rules to prevent misuse of PDS food grains,” he added. Gopalaiah said they have issued notices to 499 PDS shops for alleged irregularities and licence of 33 shops have been canceled.



“Our officers have conducted raids on private godowns in Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Davangere,” he added.