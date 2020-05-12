STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Nothing like being back in Namma Bengaluru: Expat who returned from London in special flight

But when they announced that they would arrange for special flights to bring us back, all I wanted was to reach my land.

Published: 12th May 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

The first batch of people repatriated to India from London arrive at Kempegowda International Airport early on Monday.

BENGALURU: I am greatly relieved...I am at last in namma Bengaluru after having to stay put in London for a month due to the lockdown. I went to London to attend my daughter’s graduation ceremony. I was supposed to return on April 11. I never imagined things would change so drastically. Gradually, all flights were stopped. There was no hardship as I stayed with my daughter.

But when they announced that they would arrange for special flights to bring us back, all I wanted was to reach my land. However, till the date of the flight, there was so much anxiety. On Sunday we were told the flight was at 9.45 am (UK time), we had paid for the ticket the previous day. We reached the airport at 5 am. Till 8 am, there was no confirmation of ticket. Finally when we learnt about our ticket confirmation, there was a long queue. I was apprehensive as I hardly go out alone.

When we boarded the flight, unlike the usual flights, there was no one to greet us. But they had arranged for breakfast, lunch, snacks, masks, sanitizer and two water bottles. The seating arrangement was normal. We were about 300 passengers. There were announcements asking us to wear our mask. The flight was only left at 11.45 am (UK time, IST 4.15 pm) after we underwent a health checkup.

It reached Delhi at 12.30 am (IST). We left Delhi at 2.30 am and landed in Bengaluru at 4.45 am (Monday). Only batches of 20 people were allowed to get down. There was a health checkup again. It almost took three hours to come out. We had to fill forms, select our hotels.

At the hotel too, they checked our temperature and sanitized our luggage. We were told to stay here for 14 days. It’s a strange feeling to stay in a hotel in your hometown. We are not allowed to step out of our room. But this too shall pass. I am thankful to the Indian Government for bringing us back. 

(As told to Ashwini M Sripad by Sunitha Rajeev)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp