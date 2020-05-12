Nothing like being back in Namma Bengaluru: Expat who returned from London in special flight

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: I am greatly relieved...I am at last in namma Bengaluru after having to stay put in London for a month due to the lockdown. I went to London to attend my daughter’s graduation ceremony. I was supposed to return on April 11. I never imagined things would change so drastically. Gradually, all flights were stopped. There was no hardship as I stayed with my daughter.

But when they announced that they would arrange for special flights to bring us back, all I wanted was to reach my land. However, till the date of the flight, there was so much anxiety. On Sunday we were told the flight was at 9.45 am (UK time), we had paid for the ticket the previous day. We reached the airport at 5 am. Till 8 am, there was no confirmation of ticket. Finally when we learnt about our ticket confirmation, there was a long queue. I was apprehensive as I hardly go out alone.

When we boarded the flight, unlike the usual flights, there was no one to greet us. But they had arranged for breakfast, lunch, snacks, masks, sanitizer and two water bottles. The seating arrangement was normal. We were about 300 passengers. There were announcements asking us to wear our mask. The flight was only left at 11.45 am (UK time, IST 4.15 pm) after we underwent a health checkup.

It reached Delhi at 12.30 am (IST). We left Delhi at 2.30 am and landed in Bengaluru at 4.45 am (Monday). Only batches of 20 people were allowed to get down. There was a health checkup again. It almost took three hours to come out. We had to fill forms, select our hotels.

At the hotel too, they checked our temperature and sanitized our luggage. We were told to stay here for 14 days. It’s a strange feeling to stay in a hotel in your hometown. We are not allowed to step out of our room. But this too shall pass. I am thankful to the Indian Government for bringing us back.

(As told to Ashwini M Sripad by Sunitha Rajeev)