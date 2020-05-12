Post script: Bengaluru artists come up with works inspired from COVID-19

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking the lockdown as an opportunity to rediscover their art, art organisations are now coming up with campaigns and shows inspired by COVID-19. Artflute, an online art portal which promotes independent artists, has initiated an art campaign, with the theme revolving around artists’ imagination of the new world after the pandemic.



“The lockdown has affected many artists. But it has also given a chance for all of them to rediscover their imagination. Our campaign nurtures the same thought,” says Padmaja Nagarur, the founder of Artflute.



“It’s about artists’ point of view about how the world can be after the pandemic gets over. With this effort, we hope to spark a conversation about reimagining a new normal,” she adds.



For the time being, the campaign is going to be on social media, but depending on the response, they are also planning to take it offline as an exhibition. Artflute is also going to initiate a fundraiser where funds will be directed towards relief and rehabilitation efforts, and will to promote the artists. They hope to continue the campaign for six months or more.

Taking efforts to help the artist fraternity is also Art and Beyond, a city-based art consulting company, which is coming up with a live art show on their Instagram page (@thepurpleturtles). The show will start on May 13, and aims to generate funds through sales.



“People can also commission artworks, where the artist gets payment earlier and the art is delivered later,” says Sadhna Menon, the founder of the company. Among the artists participating in the show is Kudalayya M Hiremath, who specialises in watercolor.

Speaking about the theme, the Pune-based painter says, “During this lockdown, when people tend to fall into negative thoughts, I want to throw light on the positive side of it. For example, how have animals and birds benefitted due to the lockdown and how it also brought in a little relief for the earth from all the pollution.”



Hiremath has been painting professionally for 20 years and is a regular at Chitra Santhe, the annual fair at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, where he was discovered by Menon.