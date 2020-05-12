Woman dies, hospital refuses to give body to kin suspecting COVID-19  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed in front of a private hospital at Jayanagar for sometime on Sunday when family members of a 47-year-old woman, who died of health complications, staged a protest demanding that her body be handed over to them.



However, suspecting it to be a Covid-19 case, the hospital management refused to do so without conducting tests.



Jayanagar police said the woman, a resident of Byrasandra, had breathing difficulties, so the hospital authorities declined to admit her and she died in the ambulance.

Following this, the family members of the woman called the police in. The doctors apologised for “delaying treatment”, but refused to hand over the body till swab tests were done. When the relatives of the woman protested, the body was shifted to KIMS Hospital for autopsy.



“The family did not file any complaint against the hospital. We have asked the hospital to give a clarification over the incident,” a senior police officer said.

