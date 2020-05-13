Bottled up worries 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans said cheers in unison when the government allowed pubs to sell liquor at MRP till May 17. It sounded like a win-win situation for everyone, but pub owners are far from feeling bubbly. Opening a barrel of worries, they say while reasons for their dampened spirits are aplenty, a major one is liquor shops being allowed to function before they were permitted to open their doors. “We got this permission after the liquor shops were opened, and everybody became aware of the long queues in front of them. Since things were uncertain, people chose to stock up their bars. Now we hardly have any takers,” says Chethan Hedge, owner of 1522 - The Pub franchise. He adds, “We are trying to sell the leftover stock among our friends and acquaintances.”

Hegde, who is currently focusing on clearing out bottled and canned beer, says he has lost about 50 kegs (about 2,500 litre) of the drink. “Beer is tricky. Its shelf life varies from three to 14 days. With not many buyers around, it goes waste. Moreover, we are allowed to sell liquor only till 6:30pm, which affects us adversely since people are busy working from home during the day,” explains Hegde. However, he is also selling his stock of hard liquor, out of which dark rums and whiskeys are moving fast.

Considering opening of pubs is still uncertain, many pubs have decided not to opt for it. Amit Roy, owner of Watson’s, says he does not want to sell anything other than craft beer, for which permission has not been granted. “Hard liquor does not come with an expiry date, so I can always use it later. But since we still don’t have permission to sell craft beer, it is a huge loss,” says Roy, who owns five outlets in the city. Right now, he is in talks with supplier brands like Bira 91 and Budweiser to work towards finding a solution.

Facing a similar situation, Nerall Bakhai, owner of Stories Brew Chapter, who recently made news for throwing away around 12,000 litres of beer, says some brewery owners had sought permission through the National Restaurant Association of In dia to sell craft beer, but it was turned down. “We are allowed to buy the liquor only from Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited, which is a government body. Since none of us can send back the stock for a refund, the government gave us this permission,” says Bakhai, adding that since there is a huge uncertainty about pubs being allowed to open even after May 17, they are running dry of stocks. “Microbreweries need a minimum of 15 days to get the beer ready, and we are not being informed about the lifting of the lockdown. So I am not sure how we are going to open breweries and pubs with no stock,” says Bakhai.

While it is a tough time for all, Pravesh Pandey, the owner of Byg Brewski, says the only positive side to this situation is that with the permission to sell liquor, they are now allowed to sell food too. Says Pandey, “It might not help us make much revenue, but it does help in making our presence felt among the customers and to give out a message that we are going to be back with a bang.”