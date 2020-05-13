‘Cinemas should be allowed to book half the seats’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As lockdown inches towards its possible end, our city is bracing for a phased return to normalcy. In order to prevent the second wave of the pandemic and stay safe in a fragile situation as this, citizens and government agencies need to work together as partners. Besides the strategy being planned by the government, businesses and commercial establishments also need to lay blueprint for the road ahead to ensure customer safety, confidence, and subsequently brisk business too. As entertainment and lifestyle hub, malls will also have to change ways of customer engagement, digitalisation and ensure safety and sanitization.

Physical distancing, frequent sanitising, masks, will have to be the new normal. Like everyone else, malls cannot wait for things to go back to normal. With markets open now, malls are the most logical next thing to allow opening, as malls are organised and operate in a controlled environment. They can be governed with stringent SOPs with measurable accountability. Allowing organised retail industry to open will save unemployment of 25 million people, a cascading economic crisis through massive bank defaults and shortfall in tax revenues to the government.

For instance, malls will allow only a limited number of customers inside at a time. And each customer and staff will be checked for temperature before entering. Social distancing will be mandatory, as will be wearing masks by both customers and staff. Sanitisers will be placed at multiple locations and customers will be encouraged to use them regularly.

Cinema and F&B is also reinventing their business models to reassure customer safety. For instance, cinemas may be allowed to book 50 per cent of the seats to ensure no person sits in close proximity to the other, along with pre-packaged food, no box office, and staggered show timings. Likewise, eateries and retailers may also to be advised to ensure limited number of people at a given time. Use of technology like contactless payments is a must to curtail contamination risk. Brand outlets with high-contact services like product testers may be advised to discontinue these temporarily. With these precautionary measures in place, we are hopeful for better days for the people of Bengaluru.