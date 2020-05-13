Cooks stab friend to death, arrested

By Express News Service

RT Nagar police have arrested two cooks for allegedly stabbing their friend to death in a drunken brawl. Rajesh Kumar (32), who hails from Jharkhand, and Sujith Kumar (33), a resident of Yelahanka and hailing from Odisha, work at a hotel in Yelahanka. They have been accused of murdering Ashok alias Kishore on May 6. They had gone absconding after the incident and based on credible clues, Rajesh and Sujith were nabbed,” the RT Nagar police said.